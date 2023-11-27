Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has sent a chilling message to the rest of League One.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson’s young side have delivered some eye-catching performances in recent weeks, most notably the 5-0 and 4-0 home wins over Cambridge United and Burton Albion respectively.

Posh are fifth, and the second highest scorers in the division, ahead of Tuesday’s tough League One game at promotion rivals Stevenage, but the boss insists his side are ‘miles away’ from fulfilling their full potential.

"My message to my players is for them to keep working hard on a daily basis and to keep improving,” Ferguson said. “We still have a lot to learn as a team.

"I have seen signs of greater maturity in the way we have managed games recently, but that hasn’t always been the case.

"We obviously have lots of potential. We have started to become very consistent and we have been very strong at home which is always important.

"But we are still miles away from where we can be. We can improve our away form for a start and there is no tougher test than the one we face tomorrow. We need to keep pushing as there can be no room for complacency.

"I was pleased with our running stats on Saturday as they were through the roof. We need to maintain that.”

Posh have the sixth best away record in League One with four wins and three defeats in nine outings and tomorrow they tackle a Stevenage side with just one defeat in nine home matches, 3-1 to second-placed Oxford United.

Former Posh promotion-winning defenders Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler are expected to be in the Stevenage squad along with midfielder Ben Thompson who spent last season at the Weston Homes Stadium.