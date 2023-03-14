Jonson Clarke-Harris and Nathanael Ogbeta celebrate against Burton Albion. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh put Saturday’s dismal performance behind them at the first opportunity with a fantastic attacking display to score five goals for the second times in six matches to beat Burton Albion 5-2 at the Pirelli Stadium.

All four of the forward line - Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ephron Mason-Clark, Harrison Burrows and Joe Ward – scored as Posh closed the gap on the play-offs to six points and leapfrogged Shrewsbury into eighth in the process.

They remain three behind Wycombe, who triumphed 2-0 at Bristol Rovers.

Darren Ferguson oversaw an impressive turnaround from disappointment against Cheltenham. Photo: Joe Dent.

Darren Ferguson was delighted with the resilience of his side. He said: “I never felt overly comfortable. At 4-1, the game was over and I felt we could have got more. We have to stop conceding these goals, but I don’t know what it is about me and Peterborough. We are probably just going to have to outscore teams and so be it.

“The performance didn’t surprise me, I know what I’ve got and one really, really off day is not too bad. It’s important that we got a performance tonight that showed we still thought we have a chance of getting into the play-offs.

“It was full of character. The he players showed they weren’t happy with their performance on Saturday. It’s okay a manager saying this, that or whatever but the players showed they were embarrassed by Saturday and so they should have been.

“I had to come away from Saturday and analyse all the games I’ve been in charge of and had to look at what we did well not what we hadn’t. A performance that was that bad made it easier. There was no need to panic but we just had to focus on what we did well and we certainly did that.

Jonson Clarke-Harris rolls in his second of the game. Photo: Joe Dent.

“It’s one bad one in 12 since I came back, but it can happen and it’s always about how you react to defeats and the lads have answered very well.”

Posh’s produced some exquisite counter-attacking, on what was a poor pitch, to open up the spirited hosts, but also had to rely on goalkeeper Will Norris at important stages of the game.

Ferguson added: “Our counter-attack was outstanding. We’ve got quick players behind Jonno - who was excellent tonight - and all four forwards scored, although our goalkeeper has made two or three very important saves at crucial times.

“The save at 0-0 is crucial as we didn’t start the game well. I have to credit my players though, we played forward quicker on a pitch like this and they were pressing us high, but once we saw the opening part of the game out, the last 15 minutes of the first half were outstanding.