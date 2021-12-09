Darren Ferguson happy his Peterborough United side are not waving the white flag and insists his team just need a break

Siriki Dembele celebrates scoring the winner against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are currently going through their longest run without a win this season. Defeat at Nottingham Forest last Saturday (December 4) stretched the winless run to seven matches.

Ferguson’s men have not scored in any of the last five either but, Ferguson has said it has reached the point where he can no longer only stress the negatives.

He has been instead focusing on the positives from each game and has insisted that a favourable break is all his side need to get themselves going again.

He said: “0n Monday morning, the players sat and watched the game (Forest) themselves and identify what was good and not so good, which was a good exercise. You can ask any manager, you have to try and get positives from every game, especially when you’re on a bad run. You can’t continually show them all the negative stuff because it’s not going to be rewarding. I’ve got to be really positive with them.

“I have to take the positives from the game, continue it if we can and then improve on the stuff we didn’t do well enough. There was a real switch in performance from first half to second and we have to find out why. I knew all the answers, but I wanted the feedback from the players and then we went and worked on it on the training ground.

“I think you can see that everyone is still playing for one another. As the chairman commented in the week, no one is waving the white flag. You can see a team that’s sticking together, trying their best, obviously low on confidence and maybe a little bit of belief, which perhaps leads to missed chances, not shooting when you should do.

“It will hopefully change when we get a win and we can get a run of wins.

“The psychological side of it plays a huge part in the game and that’s why my job, at the minute, is to keep going through the positives with them, have some one-on-one chats and make sure they are ready to cope with the pressure we’re under.

“We have to keep hoping we’ll get a break, whatever it may be, to turn these results around. One thing for sure in football is you won’t keep winning and you won’t keep losing. There has to be a break eventually and we’re fully aware that it needs to come soon.”

Despite the fact home performances have been much better than those on the road, Posh now only have the 20th best home record in the division; taking 13 points from ten games. They haven’t won any of their last three at the Weston Homes Stadium and will be massively disappointed to have only taken two points from the recent Huddersfield, Fulham and Barnsley games.