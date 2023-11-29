Darren Ferguson hails young striker's 'best performance for Peterborough United' in comeback draw at Stevenage
Jones set up Posh’s first goal and scored the equaliser as they fought back from 2-0 down at the break to take a point form a 2-2 draw at Stevenage.
He burst past his marker on the right and dribbled to the edge of the box before picking out Joel Randall in the six-yard box to provide a brilliant back-heel finish to pull one back after 51 minutes and he then provided a backheel of his own with nine minutes to play from a loose ball, following a corner, to bring Posh level.
The goal was his first in five matches after a spell where he scored in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.
Ferguson enthused: “Ricky scored and also made the first. He was magnificent tonight.
"That was his best performance for Peterborough. He was absolutely magnificent so I’m really pleased for him.
"He’s a young kid. We knew he could play as a centre forward. He’s grown into it and tonight he was very, very good.”
Joel Randall has now scored in three successive games for the first time in his career.