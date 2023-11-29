News you can trust since 1948
Darren Ferguson hails young striker's 'best performance for Peterborough United' in comeback draw at Stevenage

Manager Darren Ferguson hailed Tuesday night’s performance at Stevenage as Ricky-Jade Jones’s best for Peterborough United.
By Ben Jones
Published 28th Nov 2023, 22:45 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 00:26 GMT
Ricky-Jade Jones scored one and assisted another for Posh on Tuesday night. Photo: Joe Dent.Ricky-Jade Jones scored one and assisted another for Posh on Tuesday night. Photo: Joe Dent.
Ricky-Jade Jones scored one and assisted another for Posh on Tuesday night. Photo: Joe Dent.

Jones set up Posh’s first goal and scored the equaliser as they fought back from 2-0 down at the break to take a point form a 2-2 draw at Stevenage.

He burst past his marker on the right and dribbled to the edge of the box before picking out Joel Randall in the six-yard box to provide a brilliant back-heel finish to pull one back after 51 minutes and he then provided a backheel of his own with nine minutes to play from a loose ball, following a corner, to bring Posh level.

The goal was his first in five matches after a spell where he scored in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Ferguson enthused: “Ricky scored and also made the first. He was magnificent tonight.

"That was his best performance for Peterborough. He was absolutely magnificent so I’m really pleased for him.

"He’s a young kid. We knew he could play as a centre forward. He’s grown into it and tonight he was very, very good.”

Joel Randall has now scored in three successive games for the first time in his career.

