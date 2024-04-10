Alex Iacovitti glances in an on goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh came into Wednesday’s match having won three and lost four of their last seven home matches, but picked up a comfortable three points against relegation strugglers Port Vale courtesy of a 3-0 win.

Posh cruised to victory, with 75% possession, thanks to a long-range strike from Joel Randall, a penalty despatched by Harrison Burrows and an Alex Lacovatti own goal.

Posh moved to within six points of second place as Derby County were held to a 0-0 draw away at Wycombe and Posh still have two games in hand.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson shakes hands with Port Vale manager Darren Moore. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson praised his side for the freshness they showed despite lifting the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at Wembley just three days ago.

He said: “I’m very happy as it was a really, really good performance. We were mature, confident, played some great football and kept a clean sheet. It’s as good as we’ve been at home for a while.

“We had to do the basics right. The ones we did not do well against Carlisle, namely the running and the ugly side of the game, but we controlled the match. We just couldn’t get the first goal, but fortunately, we got it right on the stroke of half time and that had an impact on the result as it made a big difference.

“We didn’t panic, even though we hadn’t scored. We just kept moving the ball quickly, finding space and believing it would eventually come.

“Joel put his laces through one and then in the second half, we were in complete control. Sometimes our forward players try to be too precise, sometimes they should just put their laces through the ball and see what happens.

“In the second half, we started really well, got the second goal and some of our football was outstanding. I was really pleased with the result and manner of the performance.

“My full backs and wide players had to stay out wide, not come inside, and they did that well. Our diagonal passes to the wide players were very good, They played a high line soi t was about finding space outside of their shape and we did that very well.

“The confidence and the control was pleasing, especially after Sunday when people wondered what we were going to be like physically tonight, but we were running all over them.

“These lads are relentless. I’ve got to give them a lot of credit and to the staff for the recovery we got into the players. I knew we would recover really well.

"We’re just looking to the next game. I know Derby drew, but we just need to look at Oxford and focus on that.”