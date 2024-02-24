Ephron Mason-Clark being man-handled against Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh managed to complete a League One double against their Cambridgeshire rivals thanks to Ephron Mason-Clark’s second half effort at the Abbey Stadium.

Posh’s players had to put up with a number of heavy challenges from their rivals though with Jeando Fuchs eventually having to leave the field after an hour following a challenge from Michael Morrison.

Jack Lankester was booked in the first half for a wild lunge in on Jadel Katongo which many fans have since commented should have been a red card.

Jeando Fuchs limps off. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was not happy with the performance of the officials and believes his side deserved more protection.

Ferguson said: “The game was quite frantic to start with. They were getting tackles right into us, which you’re always going to get in a derby but the referee didn’t give us any protection at all throughout the game, so it allowed them to continue to do it.

“The tackle on Jadel has left his leg a mess and Jeando is really sore.

“If you’re going to get a referee that isn’t going to protect our players and allow a goalkeeper to take 45 seconds to a minute every single time he takes a goal kick and then only add one minute on, that’s going to happen. The officials were poor.

“Jeando is sore, he’ll be leaving here on crutches. That’s a precaution, but certainly he’s in a lot of pain with his knee.

“It’s a bad tackle, the boy knew what he was doing.

“It’s so early, we probably won’t be able to assess him until Sunday when the swelling goes down.

“Fuchs did ever so well, that’s why I kept the same team. I knew the game would be so frantic.

