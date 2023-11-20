James Dornelly is among the young players expected to start at Colchester. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh have already sealed their place in the sext round and will win the group provided that do not lose by four goals at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Ferguson is expected to use the game as a chance to give further rest to some of the senior players but also to evaluate a couple of younger players in the club’s squad and youth system.

Among those expected to start are Jeando Fuchs, who will play 45 minutes in his first game back from injury, Malik Mothersille and James Dornelly, who impressed in the closing stages at Salford and converted his penalty in sudden death.

Speaking about his team selection, Ferguson said: “We’ve done what we set out to do in the first two games and we’ve got through. Barring a complete disaster tomorrow might then we’ll win the group but we’re treating it like any other game.

"It’s important that we keep this winning mentality and it gives me a chance to look at a number of the younger players to see where they’re at and if they’re in a position to be ready if called upon.

“It’s also good for me to check out the temperament of the players and how they cope with these games. Dornelly won’t have an issue with that but one or two others I’m talking abut.

“We are not going to go there with a team of kids, there will be six or seven more senior players playing. Jeando will get his first 45 minutes back. It’s a competitive team we’re sending out.

“It’s important in all sorts of ways, can we get Jeando through unscathed? Malik is going to start so can we get him 90 minutes? Then there’s the performances of the ones that have been in and around the squad, with all the games we’ve got coming up, they’ve got to be ready.

“I expect to see a good performance and one with energy because we will have a lot of pace in the team. I’m looking forward to it.”

Former Posh player and coach Matty Etherington will be taking charge of his second Colchester match in permanent charge.