Jed Steer of Peterborough United claims the ball against Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent.

Steer has started the last four matches for Posh and kept his first clean sheet in Saturday’s 0-0 draw away at Lincoln.

That could, however, have been the 31-year-old’s last game for the club after Ferguson admitted that he is “not sure” if he will remain at the club following the expiration of his short-term deal on January 31.

Steer came in as cover for Bilokapic after he was injured against Barnsley on December 29 and the Australian has now returned to fitness.

He was on the bench against Lincoln and will start Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie against Wimbledon.

Ferguson confirmed: “Nick has only trained twice in the week was too rusty for today. He’ll play on Tuesday.

“I’m not sure if we’re keeping Jed, I’ve got to be honest. He came in as an emergency goalkeeper and I’ve put him in instead of Fynn.