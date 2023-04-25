News you can trust since 1948
Darren Ferguson backs Jonson Clarke-Harris to use Player of the Year disappointment as motivation to fire Peterborough Untied into the play-offs

Darren Ferguson has backed Jonson Clarke-Harris to move on quickly from the disappointment of missing out on the League One Player of the Season awards.

By Ben Jones
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:58 BST
Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates scoring against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent.Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates scoring against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent.
Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates scoring against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent.

Clarke-Harris was beaten to the top prize at the EFL awards night on Sunday by Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins.

Sheffield Wednesday star man Barry Bannan was also in the running for the award.

Clarke-Harris was, however, Posh’s only representative in the Team of the Season.

The Posh man will have a chance to make an instant statement to the EFL’s judging panel on Saturday as Collins and Clarke-Harris go head to head on Saturday.

Had the Posh man won, he would have been the fourth player to win the award twice, joining Jermaine Beckford, Bradley Dack and Billy Sharp- who won his awards ten years apart.

Beckford and Dack both had a year in between their wins.

Boss Darren Ferguson backed him main man to move on quickly though, He said: “I wished Jonno all the best. We were all very hopeful he would win but unfortunately, he hasn’t.

“Last time he was in League One he won it, he was looking for back-to-back, I don’t think many have done that so.

“Collins is a very good player in his own right. I’m sure he’s disappointed but he’ll get over it and focus on trying to get un into the play-offs.

“He thoroughly deserved his place in team of the season; he’s top goal scorer in the league. We’re delighted for him to get in.

“I’m sure there will be a tinge of disappointment there but he’ll get his head down and get on with it and if it’s any motivation that he needs to go and score some more goals until the end of the season then great.”

HEAD TO HEAD

Appearances: Clarke-Harris (44), Collins (42)

Goals: Clarke-Harris (25), Collins (16)

Penalties: Clarke-Harris (5), Collins (0)

Assists: Collins (11), Clarke-Harris (5)

Points gained as a result of their goals: Clarke-Harris (15), Collins (5)

