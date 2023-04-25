Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates scoring against Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent.

Clarke-Harris was beaten to the top prize at the EFL awards night on Sunday by Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins.

Sheffield Wednesday star man Barry Bannan was also in the running for the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clarke-Harris was, however, Posh’s only representative in the Team of the Season.

The Posh man will have a chance to make an instant statement to the EFL’s judging panel on Saturday as Collins and Clarke-Harris go head to head on Saturday.

Had the Posh man won, he would have been the fourth player to win the award twice, joining Jermaine Beckford, Bradley Dack and Billy Sharp- who won his awards ten years apart.

Beckford and Dack both had a year in between their wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Darren Ferguson backed him main man to move on quickly though, He said: “I wished Jonno all the best. We were all very hopeful he would win but unfortunately, he hasn’t.

“Last time he was in League One he won it, he was looking for back-to-back, I don’t think many have done that so.

“Collins is a very good player in his own right. I’m sure he’s disappointed but he’ll get over it and focus on trying to get un into the play-offs.

“He thoroughly deserved his place in team of the season; he’s top goal scorer in the league. We’re delighted for him to get in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure there will be a tinge of disappointment there but he’ll get his head down and get on with it and if it’s any motivation that he needs to go and score some more goals until the end of the season then great.”

HEAD TO HEAD

Appearances: Clarke-Harris (44), Collins (42)

Goals: Clarke-Harris (25), Collins (16)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penalties: Clarke-Harris (5), Collins (0)

Assists: Collins (11), Clarke-Harris (5)