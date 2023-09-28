News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall

Darragh MacAnthony's high praise for the professionalism of Jonson Clarke-Harris

​Darragh MacAnthony has praised the professionalism of Jonson Clarke-Harris ahead of the striker’s reunion with Bristol Rovers on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 2 min read
Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comJonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​The 28 year-oid was a minute away from re-joining Rovers on transfer deadline day, but he's overcome that disappointment to score four goals in his last three matches.

Clarke-Harris now has 80 goals for Posh.

Chairman MacAnthony said on his Hard Truth podcast: “it annoys me there wasn't a queue of clubs trying to sign ‘Jonno’ in the summer because he's such a great professional who scores more goals than anyone else.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He's just one of those people who's good in the dressing room, good for a club and he always does his job.

Most Popular

"And he's been a complete pro for us this season so we're very happy with that.

"He’s been unplayable in recent weeks and he’s scoring regularly so his price has gone up again!"

Rovers reportedly agreed an £800k transfer fee for Clarke-Harris in January, but failed to register the relevant paperwork in time with the EFL. They missed the deadline by 50 seconds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh still expect to sell the double golden boot winner in January when he will be six months from the end of his contract at London Road. He could leave the Weston Homes Stadium on a free transfer in the summer.

Posh paid Rovers an estimated £1 million for Clarke-Harris in August, 2020.

Clarke-Harris hasn’t addressed the failed move to Rovers directly, but said after the 1-1 draw with Bolton last weekend: “I’m a simple man. I just get my head down and play games.

"Whatever has happened has happened. I’m here and I’m focused.

"The boss wants me to do a job here so I’ll do that job.”

Related topics:Darragh MacAnthonyJonson Clarke-HarrisBristol Rovers