Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​The 28 year-oid was a minute away from re-joining Rovers on transfer deadline day, but he's overcome that disappointment to score four goals in his last three matches.

Clarke-Harris now has 80 goals for Posh.

Chairman MacAnthony said on his Hard Truth podcast: “it annoys me there wasn't a queue of clubs trying to sign ‘Jonno’ in the summer because he's such a great professional who scores more goals than anyone else.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's just one of those people who's good in the dressing room, good for a club and he always does his job.

"And he's been a complete pro for us this season so we're very happy with that.

"He’s been unplayable in recent weeks and he’s scoring regularly so his price has gone up again!"

Rovers reportedly agreed an £800k transfer fee for Clarke-Harris in January, but failed to register the relevant paperwork in time with the EFL. They missed the deadline by 50 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh still expect to sell the double golden boot winner in January when he will be six months from the end of his contract at London Road. He could leave the Weston Homes Stadium on a free transfer in the summer.

Posh paid Rovers an estimated £1 million for Clarke-Harris in August, 2020.

Clarke-Harris hasn’t addressed the failed move to Rovers directly, but said after the 1-1 draw with Bolton last weekend: “I’m a simple man. I just get my head down and play games.

"Whatever has happened has happened. I’m here and I’m focused.