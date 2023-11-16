Joel Randall opened the scoring against Salford. Photo: Joe Dent.

​Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones have started together in the last two victories over Salford and Cambridge that have yielded nine goals, including three goals for Mason-Clark, two for Poku, and one for Randall.

Prior to that, David Ajiboye had been in the team on the right wing and Kwame Poku was being used in the number ten role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacAnthony, however, has thrown his support behind the current four and believes that if those four stay together then Posh will win 90% of the games they start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on his Hard Truth podcast, he said: “We have a front four that is frightening when they play together. If the manager picks them every game, we will win 90% of the games. They didn’t play together on Tuesday at Wigan but they were back together on Saturday.

"Poku, Ricky, Ephron Mason-Clark and Randall, they could go anywhere they want to go, touchwood they stay fit together.

“We’re playing really well. We lost to Wigan but the best compliment I got then was that Wigan rarely wanted to leave their own half. We really are that team that are starting to frighten the life out of opposition, who are thinking, let’s just hit them on the break. It’s all about stopping us, not beating us and then we’ve been beating ourselves at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re now the joint highest goalscorers in League One. I said with our xG this was coming and now we’ve done it not having the double Golden Boot winner playing and still being the top scorers in League One.

“The message when we weren’t scoring those goals and hammering teams when we should have been was it’s going to come, we’re going to bury teams and that’s come to fruition."

MacAnthony also reserved praise for outgoing striker Jonson Clarke-Harris who has not started a game since the 2-2 draw at home against Wycombe on October 21.

He added: “If you look at since Ricky has gone in, the front four way and the way we’ve been playing, it’s designed around pace, it’s not designed around physicality and a target man. It’s all about pace and skill, incisiveness and technique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been brilliant for us. Of course its tough for him, it was a big decision by the manager but it was always the way we designed the season; we thought he’d leave earlier in August.

"It was difficult not to play a double Golden Boot winner, while at the same time going we want to play a certain way and if we play him, we might win games but it will prohibit the way we want to play.