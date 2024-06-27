Crystal Palace Under 21s have been placed in Peterborough United's EFL Trophy group
The 16 invited under 21 teams were placed into their groups in a draw on Sky Sports News on Thursday.
Posh will play Palace at home. The dates and venues for all three ties will be confirmed soon
The Under 21 teams taking part next season are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion.
Posh beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in last season’s final at Wembley.