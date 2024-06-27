Ronnie Edwards with the EFL Trophy at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Crystal Palace Under 21s have joined holders Peterborough United, Gillingham and Stevenage in an EFL Trophy group next season.

​The 16 invited under 21 teams were placed into their groups in a draw on Sky Sports News on Thursday.

Posh will play Palace at home. The dates and venues for all three ties will be confirmed soon

The Under 21 teams taking part next season are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion.