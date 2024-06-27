Crystal Palace Under 21s have been placed in Peterborough United's EFL Trophy group

By Alan Swann
Published 24th Jun 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 14:44 BST
Ronnie Edwards with the EFL Trophy at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.Ronnie Edwards with the EFL Trophy at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.
Ronnie Edwards with the EFL Trophy at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.
Crystal Palace Under 21s have joined holders Peterborough United, Gillingham and Stevenage in an EFL Trophy group next season.

​The 16 invited under 21 teams were placed into their groups in a draw on Sky Sports News on Thursday.

Posh will play Palace at home. The dates and venues for all three ties will be confirmed soon

The Under 21 teams taking part next season are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Posh beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in last season’s final at Wembley.

