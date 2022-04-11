Crunch Championship fixture between Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest is now an all-ticket match

A packed Posh house is expected when Nottingham Forest visit the Weston Homes Stadium.

Forest have already sold their entire allocation of 3,700 and Posh are expecting their biggest Championship crowd of the season which is currently 12,264 for the visit of Barnsley.

An embargo is already in place for online ticketing purchases to prevent Forest fans purchasing in home areas. Any new fans wishing to purchase tickets for home areas, should contact the club ticket office on 01733 865674.