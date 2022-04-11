Crunch Championship fixture between Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest is now an all-ticket match
Peterborough United’s Championship fixture with Nottingham Forest at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, April 23 (3pm) has been made all-ticket for home fans.
By Alan Swann
Monday, 11th April 2022, 4:02 pm
Forest have already sold their entire allocation of 3,700 and Posh are expecting their biggest Championship crowd of the season which is currently 12,264 for the visit of Barnsley.
An embargo is already in place for online ticketing purchases to prevent Forest fans purchasing in home areas. Any new fans wishing to purchase tickets for home areas, should contact the club ticket office on 01733 865674.
Tickets are on sale now at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Ticket Office.