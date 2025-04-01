Crawley Town vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh look to score victory over a direct League One relegation rival
Peterborough United travel to the Broadfield Stadium to face Crawley Town on Tuesday night (April 1, 7:45pm).
Posh could move as many as 12 points clear of the relegation zone with victory but the gap would shrink to six with defeat.
Oscar Wallin could be set for a return after missing out at Reading.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Crawley vs Posh
Welcome!
The live blog is back for a big match for Posh. The gap to the bottom four could be 12 points with victory tonight!
