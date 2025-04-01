Crawley Town vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh look to score victory over a direct League One relegation rival

By Ben Jones
Published 1st Apr 2025, 16:56 BST
Malik Mothersille in action against Crawley Town. Photo: Joe Dent.
Malik Mothersille in action against Crawley Town. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United travel to the Broadfield Stadium to face Crawley Town on Tuesday night (April 1, 7:45pm).

Posh could move as many as 12 points clear of the relegation zone with victory but the gap would shrink to six with defeat.

Oscar Wallin could be set for a return after missing out at Reading.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Crawley vs Posh

16:50 BST

Welcome!

The live blog is back for a big match for Posh. The gap to the bottom four could be 12 points with victory tonight!

