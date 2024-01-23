Crawley boss Scott Lindsey is flanked by the Posh management team of Kieran Scarff (left) and Darren Ferguson (right) at last week's postponed match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Being in the last nine of the competition, the Reds have already made club history, but will be looking to go further by knocking out a team gunning for the Championship.And Lindsey is looking forward to facing Posh, even though he knows how tough it will be. Crawley are currently 11th in League Two, but just three points outside the play-offs. Lindsey told Sussex World: “Darren Ferguson has done a fantastic job with a really young side. They are in second place in League One and they play some brilliant football, very similar to the way we play. It'll be two really good football teams trying to knock each other out.

“They're aiming to get promoted into the Championship so we've got to give them full respect and really attack the game in a way that we want to attack it and try and knock them out.

“We're going to go really strong. We don't need to rest anybody as such and we want to play with some momentum and pick a side that we feel can cause a bit of an upset.”The other sides left in the competition are Wycombe, Brighton and Hove Albion u21s, AFC Wimbledon, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool and Bolton.

The winners of tonight’s tie host AFC Wimbledon in a quarter-final next Tuesday (January 30).