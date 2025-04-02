Action from Crawley v Posh. Photo Grant Mansfield.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey felt his side would have been worthy winners of a pulsating contest with Peterborough United at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday.

‘The Reds’ remain deep in relegation trouble, six points from safety, after a 4-3 home reverse. Crawley trailed 3-2 at the break, but bossed most of the second-half before falling to defeat when Posh striker Ricky-Jade Jones netted a 96th-minute penalty.

Lindsey, whose side were chasing a third straight win, said: "We were outstanding tonight. We would have been worthy winners. Not even a draw would have been a fair reflection for me as we were the better team. We created the better chances. We hit the bar and the post so I'm just really disappointed for the lads.

"But what a game of football. It was a great game to watch. Football's a cruel game though. It can kick you in the teeth when things are positive and you're playing well. The last two performances and results were excellent and then we played so well again. We got back into the game a couple of times and I thought we would be the team that went on and won it.

"They were the team that looked like they were time-wasting and trying to see the game through. We were the team on the front foot and trying to win it. And then they go down the other end and we give a penalty away.

"Listen, they're a good side. They're very, very lively on the break. They caught us napping a few times, but I thought we were very, very good overall and we should have had a penalty for handball.

"We move on though. I've said to the players they should come back in with a smile on their face as after a performance like that you should be happy. If we perform like that 100 times, 99 times we win.

"Anyone watching that tonight, obviously in the stadium or at home, would have enjoyed it. There were some good goals from both teams and some great play from both teams and I'm really proud of how we played.”