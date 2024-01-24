Crawley Town boss disappointed to lose after a 'dominant' display against Peterborough United
Posh won the game 2-1 to book a quarter-final tie at home to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday, January 30. Goals from Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark delivered another come-from-behind win for Posh.
But Lindsey could point to 57% possession for his League Two outfit 13 shots on goal and to completing 137 passes more than a Posh side who made five changes to their last League One starting line-up.
The boss also felt his side should have been awarded a ‘stonewall’ penalty.
"We dominated the game in both halves and I thought were outstanding,” LIndsey told the Sussex Express. “It's no disgrace losing to a top League One side.
“If it wasn’t for their keeper we probably go through. Obviously they had chances as well, I don’t want to be disrespectful, but we were outstanding against a team who normally dominate other teams.
“I wanted us to really step forward and go again after scoring, but they scored too quickly after our goal, and it killed our momentum a little bit.
“We had a stonewall penalty when the referee was positioned brilliantly and I don't understand why he didn't give it. They will say they should have had a penalty as well, but I haven’t seen that back yet.
"But our players were brilliant tonight, they pressed really well, they were aggressive at the top of the pitch. We built our play out from the back brilliantly. We turned the ball over for the second goal, which obviously is a disappointment, but that's the way we play. I'm really proud of the players even though it’s disappointing to go out because we wanted to progress.”