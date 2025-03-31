Crawley Town FC. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Peterborough United will face a Crawley Town side full of belief and swagger on Tuesday night.

A couple of weeks ago this League One fixture looked like a banker away win for Darren Ferguson’s improving Posh side, but the return of promotion-winning manager Scott Lindsey to Broadfield Stadium has transformed Crawley.

The Reds have won both games under Lindsey, 1-0 at home to relegation rivals Bristol Rovers and 4-0 at Rotherham United, a Saturday result which prompted the Millers to sack former Posh boss Steve Evans.

Crawley remain deep in trouble, six points from safety and nine points behind Posh, but Lindsey believes a ‘great escape' is possible.

Lindsey told Sussex World: "I just want the players to believe in themselves a bit more and obviously we've seen that really clearly already, especially at Rotherham and last week as well. The two performances have been outstanding and I want the players to literally run on the pitch on Tuesday night with that bit of swagger, a bit of belief, but not arrogance.

"I want the players to feel that we're a good side.The table won't suggest that, but we are and I really believe in the players. When you're losing games, it almost feels like you can never win a game. When you're winning games, it almost feels like you'll never lose. This is how we feel at the moment. It's never easy to win games, but it snowballs. It's like I've always said, it becomes a habit.

"Of course, we have a big obstacle in our way on Tuesday night in the shape of Peterborough though.”