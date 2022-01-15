Coventry City manager thrilled to beat a ‘brave and expansive’ Peterborough United side who have had excellent results at home
Coventry City manager Mark Robins was thrilled with his side’s convincing Championship win over ‘a brave and expansive’ Peterborough United side at the Weston Homes Stadium today (January 15).
The Sky Blues romped to a dominant 4-1 win with former Posh striker Matt Godden scoring twice.
The win moved Coventry up to eighth and with games in hand on the teams in the play-off places. Posh remain deep in relegation trouble.
Robins said: “It’s a great result and a really good performance. There were some very good performances.
“It was hard-fought. When you play against Darren Ferguson’s sides, they test you, they always throw numbers forward and they’ve got a lot of pace with players that will press.
“The midfield diamond has been good for them and they’ve had some brilliant results at home. They are a different kettle of fish at home than they are away from home and you have to be able to cope with that.
“They’re brave and they’re expansive with an attractive style that the supporters enjoy.
“We started off brightly, held the ball well and created some good openings.
“At times in the game we were guilty of giving the ball away easily, but we reacted pretty well, picking up loose balls and mounting attacks. Matty Godden’s finish to make it 2-0 was brilliant, but they then changed shape and scored a great goal of their own.
“We managed to play some really good football in the second-half and created some really good chances and but for the post and the goalkeeper, it could’ve been more than four.
“I like the performance because its tough to come here and play. other teams have found it difficult and we’ve caught them on a day where we’re somewhere near back to where we need to be.”