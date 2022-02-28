COUNTDOWN TO CITY: Surely Peterborough United can do what Wigan Athletic did to Manchester City? Plus other reasons why Posh can win (but probably won’t)

Will Grigg scores for Wigan to knock Manchester City out of the FA Cup in 2018. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images.

1) Posh beat Liverpool at London Road in 1991 when no-one expected it. Okay Liverpool were managed by grim Graeme Souness rather than the genius that is Pep Guardiola, and they had Steve Tanner, Michael Marsh and Gary Ablett in their side rather than Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and Joao Cancelo, but the Reds were two divisions higher than Posh whereas City are only one division, albeit 43 places above Posh.

2) Hang on though. Will the biggest stars even play against Posh? City play Manchester United after they win at, sorry visit, London Road. They won’t want to expose anyone brittle to Jeando Fuchs. Sadly Oliver Norburn is suspended. The trouble is City’s squad is so stacked their second team would probably go well in the Championship. Mind you their second team could also beat United.

3) Wigan Athletic beat City 1-0 in a fifth round FA Cup tie in 2018 so it can be done. Will Grigg even scored. City had Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Bernando Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones in their side, but had Fabian Delph sent off in the first-half. Wigan were in League One at the time.

4) There is barely enough room for Guardiola’s backroom staff in the away dressing room at the Weston Homes Stadium. The players will be sitting on uncomfortable benches. Of course we are not suggesting Posh adopt John Beck’s Cambridge tactics of turning the heat off, playing loud music in the corridors or stuffing a back of sugar in the teapot, but every little helps.