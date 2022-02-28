COUNTDOWN TO CITY: All Peterborough United need to beat Manchester City is luck, a dodgy referee, more bad weather and a miracle!

Posh celebrate the famous win over Liverpool in 1991. Mick Halsall is bare-chested, second right, on the back row.

But then Posh had no chance of beating Liverpool in their fouth round Rumbelows League Cup tie at London Road in December, 1991.

And look how that turned out.

The Reds were in transition in their first season under the management of Graeme Souness, but they had finished second in the First Division the season before and they had won the title in the 1989-90 season for the 18th time in the club’s history.

Posh goalkeeper Fred Barber (masked) and goalscorer Garry Kimble after the historic win over LIverpool.

Souness had splashed out a national record £2.9 million on Welsh forward Dean Saunders in the summer. England centre-back Mark Wright moved to Anfield from Derby County with him.

They both played against Posh at London Road. Both doubtless watched aghast as eccentric goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar dropped a routine cross enabling winger Garry Kimble to score the only goal of the game in the 18th minute.

Souness was hurt, and presumably angered, as Posh centre-back (and big Celtic fan) Steve Welsh chased the former Rangers manager down the tunnel at the end of the game hurling unkind comments!

But how did Posh pull off one of the greatest shock in the club’s history?

Garry Kimble scores for Posh against Liverpool.

“Belief,” legendary Posh skipper Mick Halsall, and committed Scouser, replied. “We had so much self-belief at that time we were happy to take anyone on. That was down to the manager (Chris Turner) who played down our chances in public (he talked about boarding the goal up as the only way to keep a clean sheet at one point), but privately he made us believe we could win .

“We were in the Third Division at the time, but we were in great form. I know the current team don’t have that confidence at the moment, but if they can compete, and even if they suffer an honourable defeat, it will only help them in the league matches.

“Of course everyone knows how difficult it will be against City. It wasn’t the greatest Liverpool side we beat, but they still had plenty of stars playing like Jan Molby, Ray Houghton and Steve McManaman and we deservedly won so you never know.

“It’s all about staying in the game. Posh will need plenty of luck, maybe a big refereeing call to go their way. It would probably help them if the next storm arrived on that night! They are all wishful thoughts, but you just never know in football. A massive shock does happen now and again. In the Liverpool match I was very lucky not to concede a penalty when it was 0-0 after I tripped Steve Nichol. That’s the sort of fortune you need in a big game.

“People will talk about the cramped away dressing room which hasn’t changed much since my day and a bad playing surface. It all helps, but one problem with playing City, never mind all their star players, is the manager. Pep Guardiola is so driven and so intense there is not a chance his side will be either complacent or the least bit underprepared.

“But it’s a free hit for Posh. No-one will want a drubbing, but if they can make a game of it their season could turn around quickly.

“We took so much confidence from playing well and beating Liverpool it definitely gave us the momentum to go and win a second promotion in a row.

“You have to forget who you are playing and just make it as difficult as you can. You can enjoy the memories for years afterwards. I still look back at the Liverpool match which was over 30 years ago.”

Posh went on to get knocked out in a quarter-final replay at Middlesbrough when a two-legged semi-final against Manchester United was the prize.

Halsall is now West Bromwich Albion’s Head of Academy.

Posh: Barber, Luke, Johnson, Robinson, Welsh, Halsall, Sterling, Cooper, Kimble, Charlery, Riley.

Liverpool: Grobbelaar, Ablett, Burrows, Nichol, Wright, Tanner, Houghton, Molby, Saunders, Marsh, McManaman. Sub used: Harkness.