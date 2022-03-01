COUNTDOWN TO CITY: 50/1 is the biggest price Peterborough United have ever been to win at home as crunching the numbers exposes the gulf between the FA Cup rivals

City's most expensive signing Jack Grealish (right) with England internatinal Phil Foden. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

6: Manchester City have won the FA Cup 6 times, but perhaps surprisingly only twice in the last 11 seasons (2010-11 & 2018-19). Posh are trying to reach the quarter-finals for just the second time in the club’s history and the first time for 57 years (1964-65 season).

7: City have won the top-flight title seven times including five times in the last 10 seasons. They’ve also won the second tier title 7 times (a joint record). Posh have won two titles in their 62-year Football League history and none for 48 years. They won Fourth Division titles in 1960-61 and 1973-74.

8: The record defeat in an FA Cup tie for Posh is 8-1 at Northampton Town in 1946.

Kevin De Bruyne has the most international caps in the current Manchester City squad. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

9: City don’t normally mess around with lower level opposition. They beat League One Burton Albion 9-0 in an EFL Cup semi-final first leg at the Etihad in 2019. There were 51 places betweeen the teams in the Football League ladder that night. There are currently 43 places between City and Posh.

12: The record FA Cup win for Manchester City is 12-0 against Liverpool Stanley in 1890.

15: Before losing to Spurs at the weekend, City had been unbeaten in 15 Premier League games. The longest unbeaten run in the Championship for Posh this season has been two games (twice).

19: City have 19 current internationals in their first-team squad. Kevin De Bruyne has the most caps (88 for Belgium), followed by 75 Algerian caps for Riyad Mahrez and 72 England caps for Raheem Sterling. Posh have three squad players with international caps. Skipper Oliver Norburn has played for Grenada three times, while Idris Kanu (Sierra Leone) and Kwame Poku (Ghana) have one cap apiece.

Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City , with the 2020 League Cup trophy. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

22: The bookies usually know their stuff and Posh are 50/1 with Sky Bet to beat Pep Guardiola’s superstars which must be the biggest price they’ve ever been to win a home game. City are 1/33 so put 33 quid on to get 34 back! It’s 15/2 the draw in 90 minutes.

52: A ha! Posh can beat City at something! Terry Bly scored 52 league goals in one season (1960-61). The best City can do is 38 by Tommy Johnson in the 1928-29 season.

63: City have scored 64 goals in 27 Premier League games this season. Posh have scored 23 goals in 32 Championship games this season.

80: Posh are 80/1 to win the FA Cup with Sky Bet which doesn’t seem overly generous. Manchester City are 15/8 favourites. Only National League Boreham Wood (500-1) are a bigger price than Posh.

55M: The biggest transfer fee received by Manchester City is £55 million from Bayern Munich for Leroy Sane in July, 2020. Posh will eventually receive £10 million from Brentford for Ivan Toney following his move, also in 2020.

105M: City broke their club record transfer payment when signing attacking midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the summer. He cost £105.75 million accoring to industry website transfrmarket. Mind you that site claims Posh paid Shrewsbury £3.69 million for Oliver Norburn! The Posh club record fee paid is £1.3 million for Mo Eisa who is now at MK Dons. Jonson Clarke-Harris and Sammie Szmodics are the most expensive players in the current Posh squad at around £1 million apiece.