Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates scoring the only goal of the game against Cambridge United with team-mates. Photo@ Joe Dent.

Fewer away tickets will be sold at Cambridge next season as the club thinks it can find enough home fans to fill the seats.

It is set to become even harder for Posh fans to secure a ticket to the Cambridgeshire Derby away from home next season.

That is because Cambridge have announced a change to their away allocations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has chosen to make the previous away end, the South Stand, available to home supporters for the 2024/25 season.

Visiting fans will be moved away from the stand that has a capacity of 1500 into the South Habbin Stand, which has a capacity of 1000.

In order to comply with EFL regulations, the club will have to install 100 covered seats, which is expected to reduce the capacity of the stand slightly.

Last season, 1,474 Posh fans packed into the ground to see Posh claim a 1-0 win thanks to an Ephron Mason-Clark effort in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has made the decision based on the fact they say that the average attendance at The Abbey has increased 57% since the club was promoted to League One three seasons ago. Occupancy of the home areas is claimed to be 90%.

A statement said: “The club recognises that to increase the supporter base further, it needs to create additional seating and improve the levels of matchday experience available to home supporters and therefore, it has taken the strategic decision to make the Mead South Stand the designated home family stand from the 2024/25 season.

As a result of this decision, away supporters will be allocated the Intelligent Membranes South Habbin Stand, with 100 covered seats to be installed in the summer to meet EFL regulations."