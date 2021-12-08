Could injured Peterborough United striker return earlier than expected next month?

Jack Marriott celebrates his goal for Posh at Sheffield United earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation in today’s (December 8) edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

And, while that might be an optimistic view given the severity of Marriott’s torn hamstring, it certainly questions reports the 27 year-old could miss the rest of the season.

Marriott suffered what was described as ‘one of the worst hamstring injuries’ Posh manager Darren Ferguson had ever seen in the latter stages of the 3-1 Championship defeat at Reading on September 14. The first diagnosis suggested a five month absence which would mean a return in the middle of February.

Marriott, who returned to Posh from Derby County on a free transfer in the summer, had scored one goal at Sheffield United before his injury.

MacAnthony can’t wait see Marriott and teenage striker Ricky-Jade Jones in action again. Jones is currently sidelined with a hip injury after recovering from knee surgery.

“Jack is flying,” MacAnthony said. “He’s on the ruiing machine already and he’s looking strong. He wants to be playing in January again.

“That would be huge for us. We played a midfield diamond formation at Nottingham Forest at the weekend which worked really well, but our forwards didn’t have the pace to get in behind which you need in that system.

“The pace of Jack and Ricky when defenders are tired in the second half of the season on heavy pitches could be very useful.”