News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
53 minutes ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
2 hours ago Arrests made after third week of arson attacks
2 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
4 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
6 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview

Corry saves the day as Peterborough United Women settle for a draw

Peterborough United Women couldn’t build on the boost of a second-minute goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Sheffield in Midlands Division One of the National League.

By Alan Swann
Published 27th Mar 2023, 07:27 BST- 1 min read
Posh Women open the scoring at Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography
Posh Women open the scoring at Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography
Posh Women open the scoring at Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

And ultimately it needed some goalkeeping heroics from Neive Corry to secure a point that kept Posh in fifth place.

Tara Kirk continued her fine run of scoring form at the Home of Football Stadium on Sunday when expertly controlling a Keir Perkins’ pass before shooting home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was almost 2-0 minutes later when Perkins accepted a fine pass from Cassie Steward, but the skipper shot tamely at the home ‘keeper.

Posh Women celebrate their goal at Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography
Posh Women celebrate their goal at Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography
Posh Women celebrate their goal at Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography
Most Popular

Sheffield equalised on 13 minutes after a free kick had caused panic in the Posh defence and the rest of the first-half descended into a scrappy affair until the hosts were awarded a 40th minute penalty for a foul by Steward.

Fortunatly for Posh Corry showed great anticipation to save the spot-kick and then bravery to thwart a follow-up shot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second half saw few chances created on a difficult playing surface. Rachel Lawrence saw a shot blocked after a lovely pass from Megan Lawlor and Jess Driscoll’s strike at goal was blocked.

Stacey McConville’s long-range effort in the final minute of the game looked like it could win it for Posh, but the Sheffield ‘keeper made an excellent save.

Posh: Corry, Aylmer, Evans, McConville, Perkins, Steward, Lawlor, Lawrence (sub Dean, 73min), Driscoll, Driscoll-King, Kirk.

SheffieldPeterborough United WomenNational League