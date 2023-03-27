Corry saves the day as Peterborough United Women settle for a draw
Peterborough United Women couldn’t build on the boost of a second-minute goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Sheffield in Midlands Division One of the National League.
And ultimately it needed some goalkeeping heroics from Neive Corry to secure a point that kept Posh in fifth place.
Tara Kirk continued her fine run of scoring form at the Home of Football Stadium on Sunday when expertly controlling a Keir Perkins’ pass before shooting home.
It was almost 2-0 minutes later when Perkins accepted a fine pass from Cassie Steward, but the skipper shot tamely at the home ‘keeper.
Sheffield equalised on 13 minutes after a free kick had caused panic in the Posh defence and the rest of the first-half descended into a scrappy affair until the hosts were awarded a 40th minute penalty for a foul by Steward.
Fortunatly for Posh Corry showed great anticipation to save the spot-kick and then bravery to thwart a follow-up shot.
The second half saw few chances created on a difficult playing surface. Rachel Lawrence saw a shot blocked after a lovely pass from Megan Lawlor and Jess Driscoll’s strike at goal was blocked.
Stacey McConville’s long-range effort in the final minute of the game looked like it could win it for Posh, but the Sheffield ‘keeper made an excellent save.
Posh: Corry, Aylmer, Evans, McConville, Perkins, Steward, Lawlor, Lawrence (sub Dean, 73min), Driscoll, Driscoll-King, Kirk.