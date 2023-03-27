Posh Women open the scoring at Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

And ultimately it needed some goalkeeping heroics from Neive Corry to secure a point that kept Posh in fifth place.

Tara Kirk continued her fine run of scoring form at the Home of Football Stadium on Sunday when expertly controlling a Keir Perkins’ pass before shooting home.

It was almost 2-0 minutes later when Perkins accepted a fine pass from Cassie Steward, but the skipper shot tamely at the home ‘keeper.

Posh Women celebrate their goal at Sheffield. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Sheffield equalised on 13 minutes after a free kick had caused panic in the Posh defence and the rest of the first-half descended into a scrappy affair until the hosts were awarded a 40th minute penalty for a foul by Steward.

Fortunatly for Posh Corry showed great anticipation to save the spot-kick and then bravery to thwart a follow-up shot.

The second half saw few chances created on a difficult playing surface. Rachel Lawrence saw a shot blocked after a lovely pass from Megan Lawlor and Jess Driscoll’s strike at goal was blocked.

Stacey McConville’s long-range effort in the final minute of the game looked like it could win it for Posh, but the Sheffield ‘keeper made an excellent save.