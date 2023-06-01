News you can trust since 1948
Controversial penalty ends World Cup dream for England and Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards

Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards is on his way home after England’s controversial exit from the Under 20 World Cup in Argentina.
By Alan Swann
Published 1st Jun 2023, 07:57 BST- 1 min read
England Under 20s before their World Cup defeat at the hands of Italy. Ronnie Edwards is third left back row. Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images.England Under 20s before their World Cup defeat at the hands of Italy. Ronnie Edwards is third left back row. Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images.
England Under 20s before their World Cup defeat at the hands of Italy. Ronnie Edwards is third left back row. Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images.

England went down 2-1 to Italy at the last 16 stage with Chelsea’s Cesare Casadei converting an 87th minute spot-kick to win the game.

Jarell Quansah of Liverpool appeared harshley treated to be punished for a handball offence.

Italy had opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Tommaso Baldanzi of Empoli, but England were level 15 minutes later thanks to a goal from Spurs youngster Dane Scarlett.

Edwards played the entire game as he had in three group matches.

The 20 year-old is expected to leave Posh in a big money move this summer.

