England Under 20s before their World Cup defeat at the hands of Italy. Ronnie Edwards is third left back row. Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images.

England went down 2-1 to Italy at the last 16 stage with Chelsea’s Cesare Casadei converting an 87th minute spot-kick to win the game.

Jarell Quansah of Liverpool appeared harshley treated to be punished for a handball offence.

Italy had opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Tommaso Baldanzi of Empoli, but England were level 15 minutes later thanks to a goal from Spurs youngster Dane Scarlett.

Edwards played the entire game as he had in three group matches.