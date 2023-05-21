Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Edwards, who was excellent in both legs against Sheffield Wednesday, has flown out to Argentina to link with the England squad competing at the World Under 20 squad.

Posh refused to let Edwards travel while they were still playing competitively.

England will kick off their Group E campaign against Tunisia on Monday before facing Uruguay on Thursday, May 25 and then Iraq on Sunday, May 28 (all 7pm BST kick-off times).