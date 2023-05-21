News you can trust since 1948
Consolation for Peterborough United star after agonising play-off defeat

There was some consolation from a play-off semi-final defeat for Peterborough United’s outstanding young centre-back Ronnie Edwards.

By Alan Swann
Published 21st May 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comRonnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Edwards, who was excellent in both legs against Sheffield Wednesday, has flown out to Argentina to link with the England squad competing at the World Under 20 squad.

Posh refused to let Edwards travel while they were still playing competitively.

England will kick off their Group E campaign against Tunisia on Monday before facing Uruguay on Thursday, May 25 and then Iraq on Sunday, May 28 (all 7pm BST kick-off times).

Edwards was part of the England Under 19 squad that won the Euros last summer. He started 44 games for Posh in the 2022-23 season.

Related topics:Ronnie EdwardsEnglandSheffield Wednesday