Conor Coventry’s reasons for joining Peterborough United: ‘They play football like I like to play football’

Conor Coventry (left) playing for West Ham against Arsenal. Photo: James Chance/Getty Images.

The 21 year-old joined Posh on loan from Premier League side West Ham United for the rest of the season on transfer deadline day (August 31).

The defensive midfielder will meet his new teammates for the first time when he returns from international duty with Ireland Under 21s next week. although there will be some familiar faces in the Posh squad.

Coventry will captain his country in away games at Bosnia & Herzegovina (Friday) and Luxembourg (next Tuesday) before possibly making his Posh debut in a Championship fixture at Sheffield United on September 11.

“People from inside and outside have told me what a great club Peterborough is,” Coventry told the Posh press office. “And I can’t wait to get started in the Championship and help to them to as high a position as possible.

“I knew they were interested in me for most of the summer so it was encouraging they had the faith in me to be patient while the deal got done.

“It was a hectic last day flying all over the place making everything was signed before I left the country, but I’m very happy with how it panned out.

“I enjoyed listening to the manager. He wants to play football the way I like to play football so I’m looking forward to starting properly.

“I know Jack Taylor from Ireland games and I know Jorge Grant from my time at Lincoln, I also grew up with Idris Kanu in the West Ham Academy and we are good friends.

“It was great to be involved with West Ham in pre-season and I’m fit and raring to go in the Chammpionship. It’s a massive league with massive clubs.”