Conn-Clarke keen to stay away from Peterborough United despite the departure of the manager who froze him out at London Road

Chris Conn-Clarke (blue) in action for Posh. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images).

A change of manager at Peterborough United has made no difference to the mindset of out on loan forward Chris Conn-Clarke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conn-Clarke has thrived at National League level with Carlisle United after he was frozen out by Posh manager Darren Ferguson. Ferguson was sacked last weekend and new Posh boss Luke Williams has yet to contact Conn-Clarke.

But the 23 year-old is adamant he wants to stay at Carlisle for the rest of the season. His current loan spell with the Cumbrians is due to expire at the end of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conn-Clarke has scored twice and been credited with two assists in his first three games for Carlisle. He told the Cumberland News & Star: “I want to stay for the whole season. I’ve enjoyed the first three weeks or so and I want to win the league here.

“As soon as the club came in, I initially wanted it for the full season and maybe even further options, but we didn't do that. Hopefully we can extend it when the time comes.

“I haven't had any contact with the new manager yet, but I feel like Carlisle and Peterborough both know what my ambition is, which is to stay here for the season.

“I’m just a kid who loves playing football. Obviously I want to play at the highest level I can, but last season was tough for me, so the main objective for me was coming somewhere and just enjoying football and getting back to my best. I feel like I'm nearly there now.”

Conn-Clarke and Carlisle are at League One strugglers Reading in an FA Cup first round tie on Saturday.