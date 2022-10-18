Ronnie Edwards was one of the unfortunate Peterborough United players to miss a penalty against Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh moved into the Second Round of the EFL Trophy despite a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Wycombe at Adams Park in the second meeting between the side’s in four days.

The 1-1 draw, earned through a Jonson Clarke-Harris header in the 83th minute, was enough to secure second spot in the group behind Steve Evans’ Stevenage.

Details about the draw are yet to be released but Posh’s next tie in the competition is scheduled to be played on the week commencing November 21.

Kell Watts made his Peterborough United debut on Tuesday night. Photo: Joe Dent.

The draw was the first time since the opening day at Cheltenham that Posh had come from behind to take at least a point in a match- a fact that pleased McCann.

He said: “I’m pleased. We set out to get through to the next round and we’ve done that. First half, we were superb and caused them all sorts of problems. We must have had about 20 opportunities; just the last little bit of calmness and composure was missing.

“We were frustrated to concede the goal when we did but what was pleasing was the response. It’s the first time in a while we’ve come back from behind to equalise and that’s something for us to build on.

“I think we were better in how we moved the ball tonight than on Saturday. In the second half though we were below our standards. They changed shape and tried to stop us moving and we struggled a bit and the goal has come from that. We changed it though and got Jonno and it was pleasing to see him score after not scoring at the weekend when he had a good chance to.

“For the shootout I just said to the lads, I’ve taken penalties over the years and my best advice is to keep it low. Three of them (Kell Watts, Joe Ward and Ronnie Edwards) put it high and we lost so they’ve obviously not taken the advice very well. I might have to take them out this week and show them a few of my penalties!

“It was a strange moment though, we knew we were through and it didn’t matter; it was a bit surreal and a bit pointless.”

In a night of firsts, Kell Watts made his debut for the club, in a partnership with Ronnie Edwards who returned to the side after six games away, and the side were led by Harrison Burrows as captain for the first time.

Burrows continued his fine form by playing a brilliant ball in for Clarke-Harris to head home the crucial equaliser.

McCann said: “Choosing Harrison as captain was down to his form. When I gave it to him at the hotel, there was the biggest smile on his face. As a manager, those things mean a lot. He said ‘Really, me captain?’ and he went and delivered a performance of sheer energy, grit and determination. I’m really pleased for him.

"It was good to get the two of them (Watts and Edwards) get a game. Knight and Kent have been playing well and it was important to get them some minutes tonight.

"That was Kell’s first competitive game in six or seven months. He was a bit fatigued at the end but that will be so beneficial for him. Ronnie is Ronnie, he’s so calm, so cool and it was nice to see him back on the pitch tonight.

“Kell definitely carries a threat from set-pieces. He’s a top player, he won the league last year with Wigan, he talks and he communicates so we’re pleased with the options we have there.”

