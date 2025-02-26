Darragh MacAnthony (left) and Barry Fry at Posh v Wrexham earlier this season. Photo David Lowndes.

Never mind the ‘Hollywood Final,’ Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony wants the last game of this season’s Vertu Trophy at Wembley to be the ‘Barry Fry Final!’

Fry, the current Posh director of football, managed Birmingham City when they won the EFL Trophy in front of 75,000 fans at Wembley in 1995. He also took ‘The Blues’ to the Division Two title that season.

Birmingham have already reached the final of this season’s Trophy competition and holders Posh will join them at Wembley on Sunday, April 13 if they can pull off an upset win at League One rivals Wrexham tonight. Wrexham are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, while Birmingham have American football legend Tom Brady in their ownership group

“Everyone talks about the ‘Hollywood Final, but I’d love to see the ‘Barry Fry Final’ at Wembley,” MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “What a great story that would be as Barry is still popular in Birmingham. He was the manager when they won the Trophy and we’d love it if we could get back to Wembley and watch us take on Birmingham in front of 50,000 'Biuenoses' and 25,000 of our fans.

"We’d actually make money from that final because of the crowd. We didn’t last season because of the player bonuses and a not-so-big crowd.”

Posh beat Wycombe 2-1 in the 2024 Final when the attendance at Wembley was 42,252 with almost 23,000 supporting Darren Ferguson’s side.