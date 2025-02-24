Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

​Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson admits there is no easy solution to a team selection dilemma for the Vertu Trophy semi-final at Wrexham on Wednesday (Feb 26th, 7.30pm kick off).

​Ferguson intends to prioritise the League One relegation battle with Shrewsbury Town at the Weston Homes Stadium three days later, but accepts a second Wembley final in two seasons is a considerable carrot for the club and players.

Ironically Ferguson’s Wrexham dilemma is eased by the unavailability of defenders Sam Hughes and Tayo Edun who are cup-tied while Cark Johnston has joined Kwame Poku, Gustav Lindgren and Jadel Katongo on the injury list. All bar Johnston should be available to face Shrewsbury.

Centre-back Manny Fernandez can play at Wrexham even though he is midway through a suspension from League One games, but Posh certainly won’t risk many players seen as key to beating Shrewsbury.

Emmanuel Fernandez can play for Posh at Wrexham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The winners on Wednesday will play hot favourites Birmingham City in the final at the National Stadium on April 13. Birmingham beat League Two side Bradford City 2-1 at St Andrew’s in their semi-final.

"I wouldn’t say I’m sacrificing the Wrexham game,” Ferguson stated. “But there is no doubt the game with Shrewsbury is a far more important one for the club. Some players cannot play at Wrexham which makes things a bit easier and I certainly won’t be taking any chances with the players returning from injury.

"But playing at Wembley is a big carrot for the club and getting back there would give us all a lift. You can’t hide that fact. I will just tell the players who I do pick to go out there and enjoy the occasion.

"It will be a decent crowd and the atmosphere will be good so it’s a game we will look forward to. Everyone wants a ‘Hollywood’ final so it’s up to us to try and stop it happening!”

Wrexham are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Birmingham have American football legend Tom Brady among their owners.

Posh won the competition for the second time last season when Harrison Burrows scored twice in a 2-1 final victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Posh sent a full strength team up to League One rivals Blackpool for the semi-final which they won 3-0 with goals from Burrows (2) and Malik Mothersille. Leading referee Lewis Smith officiated that match and will be the man in the middle at Wrexham.

Even if Ferguson rested virtually all of his first choice players he could still field 11 players with first-team experience this season. Midfielder Ryan De Haviland was left out of Saturday’s surprise League One win at Huddersfield for tactical reasons, but should be involved in North Wales.

Wrexham have a big squad to choose from including former Posh star Jack Marriott. They moved to within three points of automatic promotion in League One with a 2-1 win at Mansfield Town on Sunday. Wrexham have a tough game next Saturday at home to in-form Bolton Wanderers (12.30pm kick-off) which might influence manager Phil Parkinson’s selection for the Posh game.

TICKET DETAILS

Adult prices have been dropped to just £10 for the game at Wrexham.

Tickets are now on general sale via www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium box office.

Posh have been given an initial allocation of 700 tickets with more available upon request.