Peterborough United continue an outstanding season with a tough FA Women’s Cup tie at home to Billericay Town on Sunday.

And it’s a rare game in the city for Posh who are in action at Peterborough Sports FC (1pm kick off), opening up the possibility of a big crowd to watch a team who have won 10 and lost one of 12 fixtures in all competitions this season. That one defeat was a National League Cup tie at higher level Nottingham Forest who play at the same level as Billericay, one division above Posh.

It’s the start of a tough run of matches for league leaders Posh who have two tough National Midlands Division One matches to follow the FA Cup tie, against second-placed Leafield Athletic and local rivals Northampton Town.

"Three high level games in a row is what we want,” Posh boss Jake Poole insisted. “We will take on the challenge of a very tough FA Cup tie and then use the intensity of the fixture in two very big league games.

Key Posh Women players Tara Kirk (left) and Keir Perkins. Photo Darren Wiles.

"It is a case of having a little pressure off us on Sunday, but then we will put some internal pressure on ourselves because these are the games we want on a regular basis. We want to go as far as we can in the FA Cup and we have players who have experience of Billericay’s level so we are confident we can meet the challenge.

"Hopefully the fact we are playing in Peterborough means we will attract a large crowd. We are really fortunate to have loyal supporters whenever we play at Bourne, or more recently at Deeping, but maybe a few more will find their way to this game.

"We have a full strength squad to choose from so we have some tough decisions to make.”

Admission is £5 adults/£4 seniors/£3 U18s/ free for U14s. Payment is by card only.