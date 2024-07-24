Colchester United v Peterborough United will now take place behind closed doors
Peterborough United’s friendly with Colchester United on Saturday will now take place behind closed doors.
The game was due to take place at the JobServe Community Stadium, but has been moved to a different venue to protect a pitch which caused issues last season.
Supporters who had purchased match or parking tickets for the game will receive refunds.
