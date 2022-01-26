Co-owner confident Peterborough United will stay up, Poku form was a positive, Marriott and Morton could save our season, potentially a vital point, but much good work undone in three minutes
In a break from tradition, the Peterborough Telegraph asked for positive comments from Peterborough United fans after last night’s galling 2-2 Championship draw at Birmingham City (January 25).
Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale joined in. He said on Twitter: “Our manager and the owners absolutely believe we will stay up. 20 big games to come with 11 at home. All to play for. Let’s pack the
Weston Homes Stadium and get back behind the team.”
All replies on Twitter to @PTAlanSwann.
Marriott good, Morton positive, Poku decent in possession. Benda comfortable collecting the ball and at his feet. Controlled the match and looked like the only team to win.
@ricktwelves
Poku, Marriott, and also Taylor much better tonight.
@GrahamB27756958
Did it without Dembele. Poku. Looked a threat playing more directly through midfield and much higher energy.
@Faugeres34
A certain former manager became available today. That’s a positive before 86 minutes.
@PUFCChris
Poku looked very good, direct and wanted to make things happen. First Championship start as well so can only improve.
@whatsthepointsw
Playing two strikers stretched their defence. We need to start with two up top in every game now as we looked far better.
@Jinksy6
Marriott, Poku and Morton added pace and something different. Lots of positives tonight.
@Deepingposh
Poku has more Championship assists this season than Sammie Szmodics.
@pufcfanno1
All the positives are eroded by the fact we’ve conceded 2 goals after 80 minutes, 4 games in a row in the league, unacceptable.
@JoeyDePizza
I am happy with the point. Getting the point was key so that we can start up an unbeaten run now.
@EspieJaz
A potentially very vital point. Morton looked sharp when he came on, and Poku looked good until he faded. I like the compact shape, and playing on the counter, which could work against better sides than Birmingham.
@romysdad
We aint going to play teams as bad as Birmingham every week.
@Kyle_Irving18
We got a point on the road.
@poshpanther
Marriott/Morton could save us playing off JCH. We had a real goal threat tonight.
@andyfairch
The strikers looked good. Poku looked really good. Mumba looked good. We can defend well for about 75 minutes in games usually. We have 10 days in Febraury that decide the season. 9/2 Cardiff (A) 12/2 Preston (H) 15/2 Reading (H) 19/2 Derby (A).
@The_real_Bats
Stops the rot away. Could still be a good point with a win on Saturday and decent run with the February fixtures.
@amwright40
Poku can easily fill the void of Dembélé, Morton’s cameo can draw comparisons to how CMS used to play, JCH was better tonight and a Marriott goal to top it off.
@juppy95
Excellent performance, tactics and team selection prior to the collapse. Something to build on. Would’ve taken a draw before kick off.
@JessicaaAC
Mumba I guess, and a Marriott goal.
@DANPUFC1988
It’s an away point so I’m not to disappointed as would have taken it before game. We can still push on from here. If we get a result on Saturday and Reading lose we are out of bottom 3. Still very tight down the bottom
@scarboroughsss
Every positive was wiped out in the space of 3 minutes.
@CraigIsted
So much better so it was two points dropped. Plenty of positives to take into the rest of season, but must concentrate for the whole game.
@razorblue