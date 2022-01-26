Co-owner confident Peterborough United will stay up, Poku form was a positive, Marriott and Morton could save our season, potentially a vital point, but much good work undone in three minutes

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United in action with Marc Roberts of Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale joined in. He said on Twitter: “Our manager and the owners absolutely believe we will stay up. 20 big games to come with 11 at home. All to play for. Let’s pack the

Weston Homes Stadium and get back behind the team.”

All replies on Twitter to @PTAlanSwann.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United scores the second goal against Birmingham City from the penalty spot. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Marriott good, Morton positive, Poku decent in possession. Benda comfortable collecting the ball and at his feet. Controlled the match and looked like the only team to win.

@ricktwelves

Poku, Marriott, and also Taylor much better tonight.

@GrahamB27756958

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson encourages his players at Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Did it without Dembele. Poku. Looked a threat playing more directly through midfield and much higher energy.

@Faugeres34

A certain former manager became available today. That’s a positive before 86 minutes.

@PUFCChris

Poku looked very good, direct and wanted to make things happen. First Championship start as well so can only improve.

@whatsthepointsw

Playing two strikers stretched their defence. We need to start with two up top in every game now as we looked far better.

@Jinksy6

Marriott, Poku and Morton added pace and something different. Lots of positives tonight.

@Deepingposh

Poku has more Championship assists this season than Sammie Szmodics.

@pufcfanno1

All the positives are eroded by the fact we’ve conceded 2 goals after 80 minutes, 4 games in a row in the league, unacceptable.

@JoeyDePizza

I am happy with the point. Getting the point was key so that we can start up an unbeaten run now.

@EspieJaz

A potentially very vital point. Morton looked sharp when he came on, and Poku looked good until he faded. I like the compact shape, and playing on the counter, which could work against better sides than Birmingham.

@romysdad

We aint going to play teams as bad as Birmingham every week.

@Kyle_Irving18

We got a point on the road.

@poshpanther

Marriott/Morton could save us playing off JCH. We had a real goal threat tonight.

@andyfairch

The strikers looked good. Poku looked really good. Mumba looked good. We can defend well for about 75 minutes in games usually. We have 10 days in Febraury that decide the season. 9/2 Cardiff (A) 12/2 Preston (H) 15/2 Reading (H) 19/2 Derby (A).

@The_real_Bats

Stops the rot away. Could still be a good point with a win on Saturday and decent run with the February fixtures.

@amwright40

Poku can easily fill the void of Dembélé, Morton’s cameo can draw comparisons to how CMS used to play, JCH was better tonight and a Marriott goal to top it off.

@juppy95

Excellent performance, tactics and team selection prior to the collapse. Something to build on. Would’ve taken a draw before kick off.

@JessicaaAC

Mumba I guess, and a Marriott goal.

@DANPUFC1988

It’s an away point so I’m not to disappointed as would have taken it before game. We can still push on from here. If we get a result on Saturday and Reading lose we are out of bottom 3. Still very tight down the bottom

@scarboroughsss

Every positive was wiped out in the space of 3 minutes.

@CraigIsted

So much better so it was two points dropped. Plenty of positives to take into the rest of season, but must concentrate for the whole game.