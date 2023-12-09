Peterborough United delivered their most complete display of the season to dismantle League One promotion rivals Oxford United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Harrison Burrows tees up Hector Kyprianou for the first Posh goal v Oxford. Photo: David Lowndes.

It finished 3-0, but it could easily have been 6-0. The visitors were lucky they had Beadle about in goal. Keeper James Beadle, an England Under 20 teammate of Ronnie Edwards, made four one-on-one saves, two in each half as Posh cut his team-mates to ribbons with their pace and the precision of their passing.

Hector Kyprianou, Ricky-Jade Jones and late substitute Ryan De Havilland scored the goals, but there wasn’t a less than excellent performance from anyone in Darren Ferguson’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh were again able to field their preferred starting line-up, but Malik Mothersille was introduced into a matchday squad for the first time after his goal-scoring exploits in the EFL Trophy four days earlier.

Hector Kyprianou is congratulated after his goal for Posh against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Oxford arrived at London Road on the back of three straight clean sheets, but they were ripped apart in the first half by the pace, trickery and inventiveness of this slick young team, who made light of a swirling wind and a less than perfect playing surface.

It was cagey at first as the teams sounded each other out, but Posh were the team who looked a threat, although it took a while for them to get the weight of their passes correct.

On 16 minutes Harrison Burrows did well to set Jones racing towards goal and his shot after taking a defender on had to be well saved by Beadle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Randall was the next to threaten after a Burrows cross had been cleared to him just inside the penalty area, but he rushed his shot and scuffed it wide.

But Posh went in front two minutes later. Archie Collins tried his luck from 25 yards and a swerving ball proved too hot for Beadle to handle. Burrows reacted quickest and squared for Kyprianou to tap home from close range.

Confidence was no coursing through a Posh team who pinged the ball about impressively no matter how much pressure Oxford applied.

And they were rewarded again on 34 minutes when a Collins pass was superbly controlled by Ephron Mason-Clark who then delivered a lovely touch pass to Jones. A slip from Beadle helped, but Jones’ speed might have been decisive anyway as he went round the keeper and slotted into an empty net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was almost 3-0 a minute later after a terrific move involving Collins, Mason-Clark and Kwame Poku. The latter squared to Randall whose low shot was kicked away by Beadle.

Five minute before the break Beadle was there to save Oxford again after blistering pace and no little skill saw Jones skip away from two defenders before bearing down on goal.

Oxford sent on Josh Murphy at half-time and the visitors almost pulled a goal back within 60 seconds as Billy Bodin teed up Mark McGuane on the edge of the area, but he shot over.

And Murphy was then able to charge through on goal as the right side of the Posh defence went AWOL, but Ronnie Edwards did superbly to come across to block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh continued to impress going forward, but the decision-making became more suspect and a frantic five minute spell of Oxford pressure led to a couple of penalty appeals and a terrific save from Nicholas Bilokapic to beat away a fine 20 yard strike from Reuben Rodrigues.

But the Posh back four held firm enabling this gifted forward line to wreak havoc on the break.

Beadle made an excellent save to thwart Poku’s 20 yarder and the goalkeeper stood tall again to keep out Mason-Clark after a Poku pass.

But, and this a refreshing trait of Fergie football, Posh kept pouring forward. There was no thought of sitting on a comfortable lead or of wasting time and the third goal they thoroughly deserved arrived in the second minute of added time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a lovely combination between two substitutes as David Ajiboye twisted and turned his man inside out before clipping a perfect pass to De Havilland who casually volleyed home for his second goal in two matches, and his first for Posh in the league.

It was a perfect ending to a near-perfect performance.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Peter Kioso (sub Jadel Katongo, 76 mins), Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall (sub Ryan De Havilland, 87 mins), Kwame Poku (sub David Ajiboye, 87 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Malik Mothersille, 90 + 3 mins)..

Unused subs: Fynn Talley, Romoney Crichlow, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Oxford: James Beadle, Ciaran Brown, Jordan Thorniley (sub Joe Bennett, 69 mins), Elliott Moore, Stanley Mills (sub Josh Murphy, 46 mins), Cameron Brannigan, Mark Harris (sub Gatlin O’Donker, 82 mins), Billy Bodin (sub Oisin Smyth, 87 mins), Finley Stevens, Marcus McGuane, Rueben Rodrigues (sub Tyler Goodrham, 69 mins).

Unused subs: Simon Eastwood, Josh McEachran.

Goals: Posh – Kyprianou (24 mins), Jones (34 mins), De Havilland (90 + 2 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Kioso (foul)

Oxford – Bodin (dissent)

Referee: James Linington 7.