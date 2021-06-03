Clarke-Harris is the only Peterborough United player in the PFA League One team of the year
Top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris is the only Peterborough United player named in the PFA League One team of the season for 2020-21.
Champions Hull City have four players in the team including former Posh full-back Callum Elder with Lincoln City and Sunderland players bagging two spots apiece.
Team: Chris Maxwell (Blackpool); Callum Elder (Hull), Lewis Coyle (Hull), Lewis Montsma (Lincoln), Rob Atkinson (Oxford);
Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), George Honeyman (Hull), Jorge Grant (Lincoln); Charlie Wyke (Sunderland), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough), Mallik Wilks (Hull).