If this was a last home game for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris it was a fitting farewell.

Jonson Clarke-Harris (hidden) scores the first goal for Posh against Barnsley. Photo: David Lowndes.

The double Golden Boot winner, who is expected to leave the club in January, didn’t finish on the winning side, but his two headed goals enabled Posh to come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with promotion rivals Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson gambled with his selection, making three changes and bringing Clarke-Harris back in from the cold for his first League One start since October 21, and it looked a daft move for half an hour as they Tykes stormed into a 2-0 lead and threatened more goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, and credit to them, Posh fought back impressively in a physical encounter to grab a share of the spoils with goals in a handful of minutes either side of the interval.

After naming the same starting line-up for the last seven matches, he picked Jadel Katongo, in a midfield role, and David Ajiboye as the right-sided attacker. Hector Kyprianou, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones were dropped to a substitutes’ bench that didn’t include Malik Mothersille.

Barnsley were without Rotherham loanee centre-back Jamie McCart because of injury.

And it was the visitors who burst out of the traps and pressed relentlessly, forcing Posh into several early defensive errors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Williams had the first shot of the game after 50 seconds, before Katongo and goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic were both guilty of conceding possession in dangerous areas.

Posh didn’t learn and fell behind after nine minutes. A poor touch from Bilokapic in his own area was costly as his weak clearance kick, admittedly under heavy pressure, went straight to Herbie Kane who drilled home. Posh felt there was a foul on their keeper by John McAtee and Bilokapic lasted seven more minutes before limping off.

Barnsley’s tactics were simply and effective. They hit the ball long and behind the Posh back four and then pressured defenders.

And on 30 minutes it earned them a second goal as a Harrison Burrows clearance was blocked and McAtee did well to set up Devante Cole for a close range finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh did respond and forced a few scrambles in the home box with Peter Kioso just failing to take advantage when an Archie Collins shot deflected into his path, but they almost went 3-0 down when substitute ‘keeper Fynn Talley made a hash of a cross, but Clarke-Harris of all people was on hand to clear.

Clarke-Harris then bagged his first goal with a neat downward header from a fine Ajiboye cross, although Barnsley ‘keeper Liam Roberts almost pulled off a great save.

It was now an end-to-end affair with Adam Phillips blazing over after Talley had beaten away a Kane shot and Joel Randall seeing a glorious opportunity saved by Roberts after good hustling by Clarke-Harris.

Barnsley pushed Posh back again at the start of the second half, but as soon as Ferguson’s side got forward they equalised. Clarke-Harris was the man again, nodding home from six yards with Burrows the supplier this time after a strong run from Mason-Clark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley were far from intimidated though, They should have gone back in front on 58 minutes when Cole sprang the offside trap and his cross found Phillips at the far post. His shot was taken first-time and was fierce, but it smacked against the crossbar with Talley beaten.

Talley then plunged full-length to keep out a long range effort from Luca Connell, after Ajiboye had lost possession cheaply.

Posh felt they had a good penalty shout when Mason-Clark was hauled down after a thrilling run into the penalty area, but referee Adam Herczog waved strong protests away thus denying Clarke-Harris the chance of a hat-trick.

The match continued in end-to-end fashion with Ronnie Edwards deflecting a Kane volley over the crossbar before Mason-Clark thundered a shot against the crossbar from an acute angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh switched to three centre-backs and two wing-backs for the final 20 minutes when throwing Kyprianou into the action and they dominated the final stages. Substitute Poku just overhit a through ball to fellow replacement Jones enabling Roberts to save and there was a terrific defensive header at the far post as Clarke-Harris waited to nod home a Kyprianou cross

A winner would have been harsh on Barnsley who stayed positive throughout on another entertaining night at London Road. It was a cracking farewell on what has been an excellent 2023 for Posh.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic (sub Fynn Talley, 20mins), Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight, Peter Kioso, Jadel Katongo, Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall (sub Kwame Poku, 55 mins), David Ajiboye, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Unused subs: Fynn Talley, Romoney Crichlow, Ryan De Havilland, Hector Kyprainou, Ricky-Jade Jones, Jacob Wakeling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley: Liam Roberts, Jordan Williams, Mael De Gevigney, Herbie Kane, Callum Styles, Luca Connell, Adam Phillips (sub Nicky Cadden, 66 mins), Owen Dodgson, Corey O'Keeffe (sub Kacper Lopata, 66 mins), John McAtee (sub Max Watters, 68 mins), Devante Cole.

Subs: Ben Killip, Barry Cotter, Sam Cosgrove, Fabio Jalo.

Goals: Posh – Clarke-Harris (45 + 1 min & 48 mins).

Barnsley – Kane (9 mins), Cole (31 mins).

Caution: Barnsley – Connell (foul).

Referee: Adam Herczog 6.