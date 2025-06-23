Cian Hayes has learnt from the best at Peterborough United and now he wants that first-team place

Cian Hayes in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Winger Cian Hayes insists he has learnt from Kwame Poku and now he wants his Peterborough United starting place.

Poku has now left London Road for an as yet unknown destination leaving the right-wing slot vacant. Hayes was second choice in that position last season, but Posh have signed two young players capable of playing out wide in Kyrell Lisbie and Declan Frith.

Hayes (21) started 14 League One games in his first season at Posh and made 20 other appearances from the substitutes’ bench. He scored three goals, but his season was ended early when he picked up a knee injury in the bruising Good Friday home draw with Stockport County.

Hayes has been in rehab at the Posh training ground for most of the summer, but has joined the rest of the first-team squad for pre-season training today (Monday).

Hayes told the Posh Plus service: “I’ve been slogging away trying to make sure my knee feels good and it seems to be fine. I kicked a ball for the first time last Monday.

"I had to give up a lot of my summer, but I had to make sure I was fine for next season. My aim is to be the starting right winger and to get goals and assists. I learnt a lot from Kwame Poku last season. He’s an unbelievable player who is going to have a great career.

"I know I have to add consistency to my game and improve my final product. I am harsh on myself about that. I treat every season the same. I want to perform as well as I can. I don’t want to put special pressure on myself.”

Posh signed Hayes for an undisclosed fee from Fleetwood Town. Poku’s future is still unclear. He has a host of clubs chasing him with Scottish giants Rangers the favourites to succeed.