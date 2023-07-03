News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Christy Pym set to end Peterborough United exile and join League Two side

Peterborough United have agreed a deal in principle for Christy Pym to join Mansfield for an undisclosed fee.
By Ben Jones
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 16:21 BST

Pym spent the last season on loan at the club, appearing 45 times in all competitions.

Mansfield finished in 8th in League Two, outside the play-off places by just one goal; having scored the same (72) but conceded one more goal than Salford (55 to 54).

Pym kept 13 clean sheets in 42 league games.

Christy Pym is on the verge of leaving Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.Christy Pym is on the verge of leaving Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.
Christy Pym is on the verge of leaving Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has not played for the club since September 2021 following a dressing room incident involving then- and again now- manager Darren Ferguson.

He has also been disciplined by the club recently after posting an Instagram story that mocked Ferguson following the club’s exit from the play-offs at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Related topics:Christy PymLeague TwoMansfieldDarren FergusonSalfordInstagramSheffield WednesdayHillsborough