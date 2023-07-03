Pym spent the last season on loan at the club, appearing 45 times in all competitions.

Mansfield finished in 8th in League Two, outside the play-off places by just one goal; having scored the same (72) but conceded one more goal than Salford (55 to 54).

Pym kept 13 clean sheets in 42 league games.

Christy Pym is on the verge of leaving Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

He has not played for the club since September 2021 following a dressing room incident involving then- and again now- manager Darren Ferguson.