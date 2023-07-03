Christy Pym set to end Peterborough United exile and join League Two side
Pym spent the last season on loan at the club, appearing 45 times in all competitions.
Mansfield finished in 8th in League Two, outside the play-off places by just one goal; having scored the same (72) but conceded one more goal than Salford (55 to 54).
Pym kept 13 clean sheets in 42 league games.
He has not played for the club since September 2021 following a dressing room incident involving then- and again now- manager Darren Ferguson.
He has also been disciplined by the club recently after posting an Instagram story that mocked Ferguson following the club’s exit from the play-offs at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.