Nicholas Bilokapic is back as the Peterborough United number one. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 21-year-old, who has spent the majority of the season as Posh’s number one, was given the nod for the 3-2 defeat despite the arrival of the more experienced Steer on Thursday’s Deadline Day

Steer was a surprise signing, committing to Posh until the end of the season, having announced just three days before that he would be leaving the club following the expiration of his short-term contract having not received assurances he would be considered the club’s number one.

In his short term spell, having arrived as injury cover for Bilokapic, Steer appeared four times and keept one clean sheet.

Michael Olakigbe on his Peterborough United debut. Photo: Joe Dent.

Bilokapic though - who has claimed 10 League One clean sheets this season - appears to have reclaimed the club’s number one shirt despite Steer’s U-turn.

Posh still have a further two senior goalkeepers at the club, Fynn Talley and Will Blackmore, who is still a long way off returning from a thigh injury.

Explaining his decision, Ferguson said: “My decision wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be because when Jed left, I spoke to Nick and said you’re my number one again.

“I’m not going to change that. There’s been a U-turn by Jed, but I’m not going to change that decision. I’d already told him that because Jed was out of the building that it’s him and Fynn.

“So, that was a simple decision I had to make. I spoke to Jed and he fully understood that and he wants to fight for the jersey which now makes us really strong in that department.”

Posh also handed a first start and club debut fellow January signing Michael Olakigbe, who has joined on loan until the end of the season from Premier League side Brentford.

The 19-year-old replaced David Ajiboye in the line-up on the right wing and lasted 69 minutes before being replaced by Ajiboye. He managed to impress his new boss in that time.

Ferguson added: “He he did well considering we play a completely different way to Brentford. It’s a different formation and we play wingers, they play wing backs.

“He wasn’t used to some of the movements and we did a lot of work on that with him. He was good.