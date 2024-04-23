Cheltenham Town vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh must win to have any chance of finishing second and opponents face the drop
Peterborough United travel to the Completely Suzuki Stadium to face Cheltenham Town in League One action on Tuesday (April 23, 7:45pm).
Posh must win to have any chance of automatic promotion, however slim, while Cheltenham must win or they will be relegated.
Posh will be naming a completely changed side from the weekend, with Darren Ferguson already confirming that he will be resting a number of his key stars.
You can follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Cheltenham vs Posh
Welcome!
The final midweek away of the season.
Posh travel to Cheltenham and are expected to field a much-changed side.
You can follow all of the action here.