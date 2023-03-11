Cheltenham star Alfie May celebrates his brilliant long-range goal against Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.

Elliott also described top scorer Alfie May a ‘very special player’ after his two spectacular goals followed a first goal of the season from a corner for the club from Tom Bradbury.

A third clean sheet in a row also helped Cheltenham move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

“Over 90 minutes it probably is our best performance,” Elliott told Gloucestershire Live. “There were loads of aspects that were really pleasing. We were defensively really solid and, played some really good football on transitions.

Posh goalkeeper Will Norris can't keep out Alfie May's long-range strike from close to halfway. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I said to them in the week it was an opportunity to show from the start of the season to now, where we've come from. We were 2-0 up against them in the home game and we didn't manage the game anywhere near as well as we did today, so that's an indication of the growth we've shown over seven or eight months.

"And let’s be honest. They are no mugs are they? They put five on Plymouth a couple of weeks ago. They've changed shape three times, they've got really good attacking players, but the group managed every scenario. We know we don't have as many league appearances as some other clubs, but I do believe they are growing, getting better and one thing I've said all along is you can never doubt is their character and spirit.

