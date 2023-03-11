Cheltenham Town boss hails his side's best display of the season and applauds their two-goal talisman
Cheltenham Town manager Wade Elliott called his side’s 3-0 win at Peterborough United as their best display of the League One season.
Elliott also described top scorer Alfie May a ‘very special player’ after his two spectacular goals followed a first goal of the season from a corner for the club from Tom Bradbury.
A third clean sheet in a row also helped Cheltenham move seven points clear of the relegation zone.
“Over 90 minutes it probably is our best performance,” Elliott told Gloucestershire Live. “There were loads of aspects that were really pleasing. We were defensively really solid and, played some really good football on transitions.
"I said to them in the week it was an opportunity to show from the start of the season to now, where we've come from. We were 2-0 up against them in the home game and we didn't manage the game anywhere near as well as we did today, so that's an indication of the growth we've shown over seven or eight months.
"And let’s be honest. They are no mugs are they? They put five on Plymouth a couple of weeks ago. They've changed shape three times, they've got really good attacking players, but the group managed every scenario. We know we don't have as many league appearances as some other clubs, but I do believe they are growing, getting better and one thing I've said all along is you can never doubt is their character and spirit.
"And Alfie is a special player and the two goals are top drawer. You talk about him being the talisman of the club and you'd never take goals like that for granted, but his workrate epitomised the collective effort. He's infectious and when he plays with that enthusiasm and spark, it transmits through to everybody.”