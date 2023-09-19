News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury

Cheltenham boss fights hard for his job following Peterborough United defeat but angered by 'overreaction' for red card

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott was in defiant mood after a 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United that saw his team reduced to ten men after four minutes.
By Ben Jones
Published 20th Sep 2023, 00:10 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Elliott was left fighting for his job after the 3-0 defeat to Posh on Tuesday night that saw his side drop to the foot of the League One table and they are still yet to score.

Their hopes of taking anything away from the Weston Homes Stadium were all but ended four minutes in when James Olayinka was sent off for a high foot which left Ephron Mason-Clark off the field for 13 minutes to receive treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elliott was left infuriated with the decision, he said: “It’s not a red card. I didn’t think it was at the time, their bench has turned around and said it was never a red card. I’ve watched it back, it’t not a red.

Referee Scott Oldham shows the red card to James Olayinka of Cheltenham Town. Photo: Joe Dent.Referee Scott Oldham shows the red card to James Olayinka of Cheltenham Town. Photo: Joe Dent.
Referee Scott Oldham shows the red card to James Olayinka of Cheltenham Town. Photo: Joe Dent.
Most Popular

“He’s got his foot planted so his left foot is on the floor, it’s physically impossible to get his right that high. Their lad has stooped to head the ball. The referee has seen blood and overreacted.

Read More
Darren Ferguson pleased as patience pays off for Peterborough United against Che...

“You can have contact in games, cuts and injuries happen in football. I should think there is grounds for appeal but it doesn’t help me at the moment.

“I’ve already had Mike Jones (Head of Refereeing at the EFL) on the phone a couple of times this season acknowledging we’ve had wrong decision against us but it doesn’t help me too much.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The player were brilliant. They have given absolutely anything. They are one of the best attacking teams in the league and anyone who didn’t think there was merit in that performance was watching a different game to me.”

When asked about his future, Elliott was defiant, insisting that he remains the best man for the job.

He told Gloucestershire Live: "I make the the decisions I think are the best decisions and the noise doesn't affect me.

"I love doing the job. This club, at this level, is always going to go through sticky periods. People might not want to hear that, but that is the truth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are always, always swimming against the tide. We can make reactionary, short term decisions, but do I genuinely believe I am the best person for the job and to build this club and to keep taking it forward long term? Yes.

“If you think someone else is going to come in and click their fingers and all of a sudden we're going to transform into a top team in this division, then we are all kidding ourselves."

Related topics:PeopleLeague One