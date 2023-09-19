Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elliott was left fighting for his job after the 3-0 defeat to Posh on Tuesday night that saw his side drop to the foot of the League One table and they are still yet to score.

Their hopes of taking anything away from the Weston Homes Stadium were all but ended four minutes in when James Olayinka was sent off for a high foot which left Ephron Mason-Clark off the field for 13 minutes to receive treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott was left infuriated with the decision, he said: “It’s not a red card. I didn’t think it was at the time, their bench has turned around and said it was never a red card. I’ve watched it back, it’t not a red.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referee Scott Oldham shows the red card to James Olayinka of Cheltenham Town. Photo: Joe Dent.

“He’s got his foot planted so his left foot is on the floor, it’s physically impossible to get his right that high. Their lad has stooped to head the ball. The referee has seen blood and overreacted.

“You can have contact in games, cuts and injuries happen in football. I should think there is grounds for appeal but it doesn’t help me at the moment.

“I’ve already had Mike Jones (Head of Refereeing at the EFL) on the phone a couple of times this season acknowledging we’ve had wrong decision against us but it doesn’t help me too much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The player were brilliant. They have given absolutely anything. They are one of the best attacking teams in the league and anyone who didn’t think there was merit in that performance was watching a different game to me.”

When asked about his future, Elliott was defiant, insisting that he remains the best man for the job.

He told Gloucestershire Live: "I make the the decisions I think are the best decisions and the noise doesn't affect me.

"I love doing the job. This club, at this level, is always going to go through sticky periods. People might not want to hear that, but that is the truth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are always, always swimming against the tide. We can make reactionary, short term decisions, but do I genuinely believe I am the best person for the job and to build this club and to keep taking it forward long term? Yes.