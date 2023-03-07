Check out our picture gallery of Peterborough United fans enjoying the victory over Shrewsbury Town

Ryan Kent hit the winner three minutes from time as Posh beat Shrewsbury 2-1.

It could prove to be a key goal as Posh pulled three points back on Derby to keep their play-off hopes still alive.

It leaves Posh seven points adrift but with a game in hand and a home game against the Rams on 25th March.

Our man David Lowndes was on hand to capture some of the fans were there.

Check out this gallery and see if you or your friends are included.

