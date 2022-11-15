Check out 17 of the most popular Peterborough United pictures on Getty - including play-off final celebrations, Wembley wins and Darren Ferguson battles his dad Sir Alex Ferguson
We’ve dug the archives of picture agency Getty to bring you 17 of their most popular Peterborough United images.
There’s some cracking pictures, including the 2011 play-off final win against Huddersfield Town and victory over Chesterfield at Wembley.
We’ve also remember a family affair against Manchester United and bring you some classic retro pics from the 1960’s and 1970’s.
Take a look at our gallery and enjoy a trip down memory lane.
Related content