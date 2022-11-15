News you can trust since 1948
Craig Mackail-Smith celebrates scoring the second goal of the game as Posh clinch play-off success against Huddersfield Town.

Check out 17 of the most popular Peterborough United pictures on Getty - including play-off final celebrations, Wembley wins and Darren Ferguson battles his dad Sir Alex Ferguson

We’ve dug the archives of picture agency Getty to bring you 17 of their most popular Peterborough United images.

By Stephen Thirkill
53 minutes ago

There’s some cracking pictures, including the 2011 play-off final win against Huddersfield Town and victory over Chesterfield at Wembley.

We’ve also remember a family affair against Manchester United and bring you some classic retro pics from the 1960’s and 1970’s.

Take a look at our gallery and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

1. A family affair

Sir Alex Ferguson shakes hands with his son Darren Ferguson after the pre-season friendly match between Peterborough United and Manchester United at London Road on August 4 2008.

Photo: Matthew Peters

2. Posh v Man United

Carlos Tevez looks to take on Shane Blackett during the pre-season friendly match between Posh and Manchester United on August 4 2008.

Photo: John Peters

3. Play-off final victory - 2011

Craig Mackail-Smith celebrates as Peterborough double their advantage on their way to winning the 2011 League One play-off final.

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

4. Promotion party - 2011

Charlie Lee celebrates after Posh win the npower League One Play off final against Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on May 29, 2011.

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

