Charlton Athletic vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to pull clear of League One relegation zone

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United pressures Lloyd Jones of Charlton Athletic last season. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United travel to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic (February 11, 7:45pm).

Posh start the evening just four points clear of the relegation zone and therefore could pull eight clear with victory.

Charlton are in good form, having won four and drawn one of their last five matches and sit sixth.