Charlton Athletic vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to pull clear of League One relegation zone

By Ben Jones
Published 11th Feb 2025, 17:08 BST
Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United pressures Lloyd Jones of Charlton Athletic last season. Photo: Joe Dent.placeholder image
Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United pressures Lloyd Jones of Charlton Athletic last season. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United travel to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic (February 11, 7:45pm).

Posh start the evening just four points clear of the relegation zone and therefore could pull eight clear with victory.

Charlton are in good form, having won four and drawn one of their last five matches and sit sixth.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:37 BST

92 mins 2-1 Charlton

Charlton corner

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:36 BST

89 mins 2-1 Charlton

Campbell off, Alex Mitchell on

Defensive change

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:35 BST

6 added minutes

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:35 BST

89 mins 2-1 Charlton

Posh let down by marking again. Free header for Docherty blocked by Johnston just in front of goal.

Corner comes in, no marking on Gillesphy, guides a header into the corner.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:34 BST

2-1 Charlton

Gillesphy

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:32 BST

87 mins 1-1

Jones booked for time wasting taking a throw.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:30 BST

85 mins 1-1

Bit of a lull from Charlton, all of the ball but not creating chances.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:24 BST

Subs

Susoho off, Odoh on

Charlton

Alex Gilbert and Chuks Aneke on

Berry, Godden off

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:21 BST

76 mins 1-1

Jones gets to the ball first but falls on the ball and can’t get a shot away.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:20 BST

75 mins 1-1

Great diving block Hughes, deep ball to the back post begging to be poked in.

Charlton corner.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:17 BST

Charlton sub

Forward Miles Leaburn on for Edwards

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:14 BST

69 mins 1-1

Hughes almost heads into the corner of his own net. Ball arrows off his head and Steer at full stretch.

From the corner, Posh are all at sea and he has to punch off the line through a crowd.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:11 BST

66 mins 1-1

Godden loops a header over the bar.

Seems like it’s going to be a long final 25.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:08 BST

1-1

Right into the corner from Mothersille!

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:07 BST

62 mins 1-0 Charlton

Ricky now fouled as he is sent free in the box by Mothersille. Pushed down but only a yellow, incredible.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:06 BST

Penalty Posh!

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:06 BST

60 mins 1-0 Charlton

It’s all kicking off now, Berry with a wild slide on Collins.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:04 BST

59 mins 1-0 Charlton

Fernandez shown his second red of the season.

It’s a lunge into Small on the far side of the pitch.

Bad to worse for Posh

