Charlton Athletic vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to pull clear of League One relegation zone
Posh start the evening just four points clear of the relegation zone and therefore could pull eight clear with victory.
Charlton are in good form, having won four and drawn one of their last five matches and sit sixth.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Charlton vs Posh
92 mins 2-1 Charlton
Charlton corner
89 mins 2-1 Charlton
Campbell off, Alex Mitchell on
Defensive change
6 added minutes
89 mins 2-1 Charlton
Posh let down by marking again. Free header for Docherty blocked by Johnston just in front of goal.
Corner comes in, no marking on Gillesphy, guides a header into the corner.
2-1 Charlton
Gillesphy
87 mins 1-1
Jones booked for time wasting taking a throw.
85 mins 1-1
Bit of a lull from Charlton, all of the ball but not creating chances.
Susoho off, Odoh on
Charlton
Alex Gilbert and Chuks Aneke on
Berry, Godden off
76 mins 1-1
Jones gets to the ball first but falls on the ball and can’t get a shot away.
75 mins 1-1
Great diving block Hughes, deep ball to the back post begging to be poked in.
Charlton corner.
Charlton sub
Forward Miles Leaburn on for Edwards
69 mins 1-1
Hughes almost heads into the corner of his own net. Ball arrows off his head and Steer at full stretch.
From the corner, Posh are all at sea and he has to punch off the line through a crowd.
66 mins 1-1
Godden loops a header over the bar.
Seems like it’s going to be a long final 25.
Right into the corner from Mothersille!
62 mins 1-0 Charlton
Ricky now fouled as he is sent free in the box by Mothersille. Pushed down but only a yellow, incredible.
Penalty Posh!
60 mins 1-0 Charlton
It’s all kicking off now, Berry with a wild slide on Collins.
59 mins 1-0 Charlton
Fernandez shown his second red of the season.
It’s a lunge into Small on the far side of the pitch.
Bad to worse for Posh