Charlton Athletic vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh look for win on return to league action
Peterborough United travel to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic in League One (January 13, 3pm).
Posh return to League One action after last Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Leeds.
They resume two points behind Bolton in the automatic promotion places and four off leaders Portsmouth with a game in hand.
Posh have benefitted from the extra rest after the farce that was the postponement of Wednesday’s EFL Trophy tie.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Charlton vs Posh
Welcome!
The push for promotion is back on at Charlton this afternoon.
JCH is unlikely to feature but is currently in discussions over a move to Charlton but that has been the case for over a week now....