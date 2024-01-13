News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Charlton Athletic vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh look for win on return to league action

Peterborough United travel to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic in League One (January 13, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 13th Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT
Archie Collins of Peterborough United in action with George Dobson of Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent.Archie Collins of Peterborough United in action with George Dobson of Charlton Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh return to League One action after last Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Leeds.

They resume two points behind Bolton in the automatic promotion places and four off leaders Portsmouth with a game in hand.

Posh have benefitted from the extra rest after the farce that was the postponement of Wednesday’s EFL Trophy tie.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Charlton vs Posh

The push for promotion is back on at Charlton this afternoon.

JCH is unlikely to feature but is currently in discussions over a move to Charlton but that has been the case for over a week now....

