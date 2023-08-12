Posh defender Romoney Crichlow was disappointed not to score from a set-piece against Charlton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Instead a goal in first-half added time from Hector Kyprianou was enough to deliver a second 1-0 League One win on the spin for Posh.

Holden, a former Posh skipper, told the South London Press; “It’s about both boxes. If you don’t take your chances, you’re going to find it difficult.

"First half, they gave us problems with set-pieces, but other than that our shape was excellent.

Hector Kyprianou scores for Posh against Charlton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We created some good chances ourselves aso to come in at 1-0 at half-time was really disappointing.

“It’s a really poor goal we conceded. I’m finding myself saying that a lot at the moment. There was’s nothing between the teams at that point. We should clear it, but they open us up and score from it.

“We came out for the second-half and for 25 minutes it was one-way traffic, but we weren’t able to find that final action.

"They made changes, slowed it down and changed the system. It was even for 10 minutes at that point, but then we put our foot to the floor in the last 10-15 minutes and did everything but score.

“You can see by the reaction from our fans that they’ll be proud of the performance, but not the result.