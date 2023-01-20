News you can trust since 1948
Charlton Athletic boss is wary of the quality in the Peterborough United squad

Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden is wary of the quality his in-form side will face when they visit Peterborough United for a League One match on Saturday (3pm kick off).

By Alan Swann
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Jack Taylor (left) in action for Posh at Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Holden, a former Posh skipper, has led his side to three League One wins in a row as they seek to make a late dash for the play-offs.

His first game in charge of the Addicks was a 1-1 draw with Posh at the Valley on Boxing Day, but there has been a change of manager in the London Road camp since them with Darren Ferguson replacing Grant McCann.

Holden, who received a good luck message from Posh director of football Barry Fry when he was appointed at Charlton, told the South London Press: “I watched Peterborough on Monday night when Darren Ferguson played a back four.

"Because of it being a Sky game he had a week to work with the players and it looked like he had simplified it a bit for the players.

“They’ve got some good players. Kwame Poku is one you’ve got to stop and I like Jonson Clarke-Harris. He wasn’t really involved in the first half of the game at Port Vale, but within 10 minutes of the second half he had set the first goal up and had a header that went just wide.

“Jack Taylor has been touted for a bigger move and I can see why. As has Ronnie Edwards, the centre-back.

“They have got some quality and that’s without touching on Ephron Mason-Clark, who got their two goals.

“It’s going to be a tough game for us, but we go there with confidence, and rightly so.”

