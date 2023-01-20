Charlton Athletic boss is wary of the quality in the Peterborough United squad
Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden is wary of the quality his in-form side will face when they visit Peterborough United for a League One match on Saturday (3pm kick off).
Holden, a former Posh skipper, has led his side to three League One wins in a row as they seek to make a late dash for the play-offs.
His first game in charge of the Addicks was a 1-1 draw with Posh at the Valley on Boxing Day, but there has been a change of manager in the London Road camp since them with Darren Ferguson replacing Grant McCann.
Holden, who received a good luck message from Posh director of football Barry Fry when he was appointed at Charlton, told the South London Press: “I watched Peterborough on Monday night when Darren Ferguson played a back four.
"Because of it being a Sky game he had a week to work with the players and it looked like he had simplified it a bit for the players.
“They’ve got some good players. Kwame Poku is one you’ve got to stop and I like Jonson Clarke-Harris. He wasn’t really involved in the first half of the game at Port Vale, but within 10 minutes of the second half he had set the first goal up and had a header that went just wide.
“Jack Taylor has been touted for a bigger move and I can see why. As has Ronnie Edwards, the centre-back.
“They have got some quality and that’s without touching on Ephron Mason-Clark, who got their two goals.
“It’s going to be a tough game for us, but we go there with confidence, and rightly so.”