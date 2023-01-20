Jack Taylor (left) in action for Posh at Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Holden, a former Posh skipper, has led his side to three League One wins in a row as they seek to make a late dash for the play-offs.

His first game in charge of the Addicks was a 1-1 draw with Posh at the Valley on Boxing Day, but there has been a change of manager in the London Road camp since them with Darren Ferguson replacing Grant McCann.

Holden, who received a good luck message from Posh director of football Barry Fry when he was appointed at Charlton, told the South London Press: “I watched Peterborough on Monday night when Darren Ferguson played a back four.

"Because of it being a Sky game he had a week to work with the players and it looked like he had simplified it a bit for the players.

“They’ve got some good players. Kwame Poku is one you’ve got to stop and I like Jonson Clarke-Harris. He wasn’t really involved in the first half of the game at Port Vale, but within 10 minutes of the second half he had set the first goal up and had a header that went just wide.

“Jack Taylor has been touted for a bigger move and I can see why. As has Ronnie Edwards, the centre-back.

“They have got some quality and that’s without touching on Ephron Mason-Clark, who got their two goals.